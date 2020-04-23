Leaked Chevy Corvette Launch Timeline Reveals 1,000-HP Zora Halo and E-Ray Hybrid

Take a seat, dear fans of the Chevrolet Corvette, because we have news both good and bad to share with you. Since we could all use a silver lining in these bizarre times, let's have the good news first: multiple sources claim to have obtained an outline of GM's plans for high-performance Corvette variants due in the next few years. Some of these claims differ in detail, but they corroborate just enough to believe that some of these Corvettes will actually launch as reported.

According to "insider sources" speaking to GM Authority and leaked documents interpreted by Hagerty, the first step in the C8's rollout will be the launch of export-model Stingrays in 2021. Save for optional right-hand drive, these are all but identical to the 2020 models slowly finding their way to American customers at this very moment, though they vary slightly in horsepower and torque outputs due to foreign markets' emissions requirements.

Come 2022, the long-awaited, supercar-slaying Z06 will reportedly debut with a wider body, fatter tires, bigger brakes, and a 5.5-liter, C8.R race car-derived V-8 called the LT6. This engine will reportedly have twin-cam, 32-valve cylinder heads and a flat-plane crankshaft that—according to some rumors—will let it rev as high as 9,000 rpm. Power is disputed as being between 600 and 650 horses, and torque anywhere from 550 to 600 pound-feet via the same eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic used on the base, 6.2-liter Corvette.