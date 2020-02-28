What the World Needs Now Is a Chevy Corvette C8 Doing Donuts

America's rich heritage of domestically produced sports cars is one of the country's most cherished and admired achievements—perhaps the most notable of them all is the Chevrolet Corvette. Hooning GM's pride and joy has been an activity long enjoyed by our parents and beyond. So what better way to kick off your morning than to watch a brand new 2020 Corvette Stingray rip a few donuts?

The Z51 Corvette, painted in a beautiful shade of Elkhart Lake Blue, was spotted making its mark on the surface of some barren tarmac earlier this week, then a video of the act posted to Instagram for everyone to enjoy. The symphony produced by the C8's mid-mounted 495-horsepower 6.2-liter engine is accompanied by a squealing tire duet—the perfect way to explain American muscle to just about any onlooker.