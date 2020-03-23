Defective 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Doors Suffer Paint Damage Just From Opening

Teething problems aren't uncommon in the early model years of brand-new vehicles, and Chevrolet's revolutionary mid-engined Corvette appears to not be the exception. Some owners of the new 'Vette have taken to social media to share what they believe is a possible assembly mistake that could cause paint damage—all because of a single errant screw.

Reports of the issue first surfaced in a public Facebook group of the eighth-generation C8 Corvette, where the owner of C8 VIN 57 posted photos of an over-extended trim screw that had already chipped the paint of his two-week-old car's door.

"Well... found the first defect, I will be letting GM know so they can improve the problem for future cars," said S. Lewis on the photo caption. "Be careful opening the driver's door all the way, one of the screws coming through the fender actually chipped the paint on the edge of my door. You can see the paint on the screw threads. Please be mindful opening all the way."