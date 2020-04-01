Watch a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stretch Its Legs to 173 MPH on a Dry Lakebed

After a short run down a gravel road, the crew arrives at an “undisclosed location somewhere in America,” which is actually a dry lakebed about two and a half hours from Stradman's Utah home. After a hard launch and plenty of YouTube dramatics, Strad and his friend take off across the dusty runway. All the while, he notes that there is plenty of wobble and movement from the car, mostly due to the fact that it’s being driven well into triple-digit speeds on dirt.

Those of us paying attention will note that Strad’s 173-mph run falls short of the C8’s advertised 184-mph top speed. That’s due to several factors, like running out of space—we can see people camping nearby at the end of his run. With that in mind, anything less than total confidence at-speed can end badly for everyone involved, so backing out of it when they did wasn't the worst idea.