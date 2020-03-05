Get Ready, America: First 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Shipment Has Left the Building
From Kentucky to the world.
One of the most popular cars of the decade has officially left its home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, otherwise known as the home of the 'Vette. The first truckloads of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 left their production facility around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, meaning that they're officially on their way to lucky owners and dealerships throughout the nation.
YouTuber Jeremy Welborn spotted the trucks on footage from a security camera atop the National Corvette Museum’s roof, which captured the trucks as they made their way onto the highway from the plant.
Although those cars are just now leaving the factory, the famous Corvette VIN 0001 that was won at auction by race team and dealership owner Rick Hendrick has actually been delivered already. The Hendrick Automotive Twitter profile shared a photo of the black car, which was won for a whopping $3 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction back in January. Hendrick's C8 will likely never be driven, according to its famous owner, who will instead add it to his expansive collection of Corvettes.
The GM workers' strike that took place late last year reportedly delayed production of the C8, but it's also said that the first year worth of units has already been sold out, so the fact that cars are actually headed to their new owners is happy news for many people, even if it doesn't mean anyone can go buy one right now (or can you?). Users on Corvette Forum also report that Chevrolet’s Corvette Concierge is giving March 4 as the shipping date for some units, while others say that the expected shipping destination on their order status is updating from "NULL."
The new Stingray sports a 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with the Z51 package, and is capable of a zero-to-60 time of just 2.9 seconds. However, it's likely that in the coming months (or years), we’ll get more powerful Z06 and ZR1 models as we did with the C7 Corvette in years past. Especially given all the different sightings that have taken place recently.
