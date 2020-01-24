Rick Hendrick Says He'll Never Drive His $3M Chevy Corvette Stingray C8

Over the weekend, auto dealer and motorsports mogul Rick Hendrick attended the 49th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, where he placed the final hammer-dropping bid on the very first road-going mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8. His winning bid pledged $3 million for the opportunity to take home the keys to VIN 0001, money which will ultimately be a charitable contribution to the Detroit Children's Fund.

Unlike most Corvettes on the road, this particular variant won't be spending its weekends stretching its legs on the open road, however. Given its highly desirable VIN, this car will spend the majority of its life in a meticulously maintained showroom, never to feel the warm touch of pavement on its sticky rubber.

“I won’t ever drive it," Hendrick told the Detroit Free Press after ushering the winning bid. "I’ll put it away."

You won't find this car at any of Hendrick's 94 auto dealerships, not even at the 15 which exclusively sell Chevrolet vehicles and have about 1,000 preorders for the hotly anticipated 'Vette. Instead, the first C8 will forever live in a 58,000 square-foot warehouse known as the Hendrick Heritage Center. The invitation-only private collection can be found at Hendrick Motor Sports campus in Concord, North Carolina and is home to 210 cars, 120 of which are Corvettes.