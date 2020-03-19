2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Orders Closed After Overwhelming Demand

The email went on to cite the six-week work stoppage which occurred when 55,000 United Auto Worker union members went on strike last year, effectively preventing the planned production from starting on time . This caused a backlog in manufacturing that is finally coming to a head, and, according to GM, may affect existing allocation fulfillment of the 2020 Corvette.

News broke via a leaked email on Corvette Forum which states that dealers would no longer create orders for model year 2020 Corvettes, effective immediately.

The C8 Corvette is a hit—there's no debating that. Since its launch, Chevrolet has been inundated with insatiable demand for the mid-engine sports car, but when coupled with the automaker's limited supply and delayed production schedule, the recipe for a seamless launch is plagued with holes. Now, GM is suspending orders for the 2020 C8 Corvette.

The email was later corroborated by GM:

"Due to an overwhelming demand for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Chevrolet has decided to stop taking sold orders after March 18, 2020," a GM spokesperson told Business Insider. "Chevrolet dealers will begin taking orders for the 2021 Corvette in late May."

It's important to note that despite the email coming on the same day that GM announced its temporary shutdown, the two events do not coincide with each other. GM denies that its upcoming work stoppage plays a role in the production and delivery delay of the 2020 C8.

Those with C8s on order aren't taking the news lightly. Many members on Corvette Forum began comparing order numbers to figure out where they stood in line, while some worried that their vehicle would be less valuable down the road should their order get pushed to a 2021 model, as indicated in the last paragraph of the email.

For dealers, this can amount to a huge disturbance. Unlike your basic commuter car, the Corvette requires a rigorous certification process for prospective dealers to even be allowed to sell it on their lots. That means staffing a Corvette Sales Specialist, purchasing special tools to service the C8, and attending both online and in-person training at Spring Mountain Corvette Spring Driving School. It's quite an investment, and carries the potential to be burdening if a brand new dealer has their allocation revoked for 2020 model-year cars.

One thing we can expect is for existing C8 Corvette prices to temporarily skyrocket. Given that the platform's already limited availability has been slashed and its base price is likely to increase in subsequent years, we may see some price wars in the coming months as deliveries continue.

h/t: Autoblog

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com