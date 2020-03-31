2021 Chevy Corvette C8 Updates: Standard Wireless Apple CarPlay, MagneRide Solo Option
About that $60k starting price, though...
With the entire production run of 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes either spoken for or marked up $25,000 by greedy dealers, many prospective buyers have turned their attention to the C8's 2021 model year in the hopes of getting a decent deal—even though the 2021 model is expected to come with a price bump. For the extra money, though, Corvette customers will get cars that are slightly better equipped (and don't chip their own paint) according to a document leaked from a Chevrolet dealer employee.
Said document was posted to the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) group on Facebook by a sales consultant for Simms Chevrolet in Clio, Michigan. The post states these leaks were sourced from the Global Connect Order Workbench software used to place orders with General Motors, which seems to be as reliable a source as they come. The only Corvette range-wide update the papers specify is the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, while the rest concern the reshuffling of option schemes.
Red Mist Tintcoat and Silver Flare will join the paint roster—at the cost of Long Beach Red and Blade Silver, according to Corvette Blogger. A total of 11 new stripe options will reportedly come to the 2021 C8, joined by the addition of two new trim pieces in visible carbon and an optional "Stringray R" graphics package, speculated to be inspired by the C8.R race car. One option guaranteed to take after the racer will be an optional indoor car cover, with the C8.R's livery printed thereon.
GM's esteemed MagneRide magnetic shocks will supposedly become available separately from the Z51 performance package, allowing buyers of cruiser-spec convertible C8s to save some money. Two new interior material and color combinations will likely be available for top-spec 3LT models, and WeatherTech floor mats with the "Jake" skull logo will be available to all-weather Corvette drivers.
If you were waiting for higher-performance C8s to hit the market for the 2021 model year, prepare to be disappointed. Substantive info on the Z06, E-Ray performance hybrid, and ZR1 has been hard to come by, including their respective ETAs. The ZR1 itself is said to hit in 2023, but that feels like a little far out to be dreaming right now. Instead, let's look forward to when Corvette dealer stocks start to swell again with the 2021 model's anticipated production kickoff in September.
