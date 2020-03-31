Red Mist Tintcoat and Silver Flare will join the paint roster—at the cost of Long Beach Red and Blade Silver, according to Corvette Blogger. A total of 11 new stripe options will reportedly come to the 2021 C8, joined by the addition of two new trim pieces in visible carbon and an optional "Stringray R" graphics package, speculated to be inspired by the C8.R race car. One option guaranteed to take after the racer will be an optional indoor car cover, with the C8.R's livery printed thereon.

GM's esteemed MagneRide magnetic shocks will supposedly become available separately from the Z51 performance package, allowing buyers of cruiser-spec convertible C8s to save some money. Two new interior material and color combinations will likely be available for top-spec 3LT models, and WeatherTech floor mats with the "Jake" skull logo will be available to all-weather Corvette drivers.

If you were waiting for higher-performance C8s to hit the market for the 2021 model year, prepare to be disappointed. Substantive info on the Z06, E-Ray performance hybrid, and ZR1 has been hard to come by, including their respective ETAs. The ZR1 itself is said to hit in 2023, but that feels like a little far out to be dreaming right now. Instead, let's look forward to when Corvette dealer stocks start to swell again with the 2021 model's anticipated production kickoff in September.

h/t: Motor1