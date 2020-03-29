Would the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Look Better as a Front-Engined Car?

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a significant turning point in the model's history, for the first time moving the engine from the front to the middle of the car and providing a number of performance benefits in the process. It has one fatal flaw though—its proportions are...a bit off. From the front, the car is reminiscent of a true supercar-killer, but move around to the side and it starts to look stubby as the rear end suddenly drops off. But what would it look like if Chevy kept the front-engined design?

Automotive re-design YouTuber TheSketchMonkey clearly had enough of the C8's funky proportions and decided to fix it himself. According to him, the newest Corvette's final design looks like a mashup of a few different designs Chevy had planned, so his goal was not only to move the cockpit back but to simplify the car's side profile.

The resulting edit makes the C8 a literal return to form of the Corvette's signature shape, making it look like more of an evolution of the C7 than a brand new car. TheSketchMonkey kept the 2020 model's front end but cleaned up the paint splash of intakes and aero components on the side. He also exchanged the C8's inward-sloping spoiler for a more conventional one, giving the redesigned rear flank a hint of A90 Supra. He details his thought and design process in the video below.