Chevy Corvette C8 Owners Are Reporting Front Trunk Lids Flying Open While Driving

The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 brought a lot of firsts to the nameplate—the mid-engine layout, a standard 0-60 mph time under three seconds, a dual-clutch transmission and more. Its magic mid-rear setup also means it's the first with a front trunk where the engine used to live. Unfortunately, multiple reports of frunk lids popping open while driving have begun to swirl on forums, social media, and the NHTSA's official consumer complaints site for the car.

Corvette Blogger highlighted the two NHTSA complaints last week, both of which date from April. Both drivers report the front trunk lid flying open at lower speeds, in one case around 30 mph, with the force damaging the hinges, fender edges and paint. Of course, there'd be a lot more damage if that hood latch let go on the highway, or on some sort of twisty road where a sudden loss of visibility could be catastrophic.

Two complaints out of the thousands of C8 Corvettes sold so far might not sound like much, but of course those are just the two owners who took the time to report the incident to the NHTSA. A quick trip to places like Corvette Forum, Mid-Engine Corvette Forum, and YouTube show that more stories of faulty front trunk lid latches are starting to swirl around as more first-year models hit the road.