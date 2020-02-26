2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Review: A Mid-Engine Marvel

Oh, what could have been. It remained a fantasy in Zora's mind—until now. So was he right? And more importantly, was the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 worth the wait?

But the one thing he never snuck past the bean counters was his long-held dream: a Corvette with that V-8 behind the driver. Going mid-engine would unlock so much unrealized potential, he was sure of it. So sure that he masterminded several very real prototypes during his 20-plus year career at GM in addition to his work on the production car, each effort too bold for the powers that be to produce. It didn't matter that he'd pushed one of them to 214 mph at GM's proving grounds in 1964, or that everyone knew he was right about mid-engine superiority. Meanwhile, Ford took the GT40 to Le Mans and whupped a bunch of Italians, as you might've heard .

Rumors of a mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette have been running through the GM faithful for a good half-century now. And you can trace them all back to legendary GM engineer Zora Arkus Duntov, the man who transformed it from a pokey roadster to an era-defining sports car. He's called the father of the Corvette because he tirelessly pushed against corporate inertia to boost the car's performance in those early years, selling the bosses on adding things like a V-8, independent rear suspension, and the Z06 hi-po package.

I can hear some baleful shouts about how you'd never buy an automatic Corvette, so let me clarify something here: This is not an automatic. There is no torque converter slushing up the joint. Instead, like in other dual clutch gearboxes, there are two separate, computer-controlled clutch packs and input shafts for both the odd and even gear sets. Based on your driving, a computer algorithm preselects the gear that it anticipates you'll need for lightning fast shifts and ideally uninterrupted power delivery.

Melded to the engine is a transaxle housing a new Tremec TR9080 8 speed, dual-clutch transmission. Not only is the DCT standard, it's now the only transmission you can get with a Corvette. A pure manual transmission was never even considered here, Chevrolet says. There's a huge expense in engineering a gearbox for an all new platform with an entirely different engine placement, and with the take rate for manuals on the C7 below 20 percent and sliding, GM didn't see the business case.

The dry-sump system also has the added benefit of requiring a much shallower oil pan at the bottom, meaning the big V-8's can be positioned about an inch lower than before. That might not seem like much, but it lowers the Corvette's center of gravity substantially, which in turn has a huge effect on handling. The Stingray now feels like it rotates around your hips instead of your sternum like the C7.

Packing 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque the LT2 is a full 35 hp more powerful than the LT1 and thus the most powerful engine ever fitted to an entry level Corvette. Some of that bump comes from the new mill's dry sump oil system with an engine-mounted reservoir and three scavenge pumps. This setup is designed for more consistent oil delivery throughout the engine without increasing parasitic drag, maintaining even lubrication during high-intensity track driving. That's good, because I saw loads in excess of 1G in every direction during my time with the car at Spring Mountain Raceway outside Las Vegas last week.

The heart of the C8, or any Corvette really, is the engine. Placing the new 6.2-liter small block LT2 V-8 engine amidships is obviously the headlining change here, but to call this LT2 a mere upgrade over the C7's LT1 is an injustice. In reality, the LT2 only carries over a handful of parts from its predecessor. It's simpler to point out what's carried over (combustion chamber design, valve train, cylinder head and the 87 mm throttle body) than what's not (everything else).

The 2.2 mile Villeneuve circuit has a bit of everything. Long corners, long straights, even small jumps. Turns out the C8 is a dancer, the active differential and magic magnet suspension working in concert to allow the car to carry maximum speed through every corner, every time. It's perfectly balanced with beautiful mid-corner rotation; overall, the next-level handling that comes with a mid-engine platform is proof enough that Zora was right all along. There's a section of track where the car goes through a right hand kink, over a blind crest (or a jump if you're fast enough), and immediately into another right hand kink. Going over the top unsettles most cars, so I braked early in my first few approaches in the Corvette. Turns out I didn't need to—at all. It's stable enough that all you need to do is lift for a second before coming back on the throttle. Hammer down, and that LT2 roars with a brassy, distinctly American thunder.

Out on the twisted tarmac, the C8 feels preternaturally composed, easily controllable, and surprisingly comfortable. Sixty percent of the car's weight is over the rear, and the resulting power delivery is immediate without being overwhelming; in sport and track mode, the shifts come in forceful little snaps that don't quite deliver the violence many are probably looking for. Anyway, its smooth performance when left to swap its own cogs is impressive in its own way. But since you can't go ten-tenths on a public road, I pointed its shorty nose toward the friendly confines of nearby Spring Mountain Motor Resort.

It uses dampers filled with a magnetorheological fluid whose viscosity can be changed on the fly with a magnetic current. As the car zooms along, its central ECU reads road inputs a thousand times a second and adjusts the current as needed to thicken or loosen the fluid, which in turn firms up or softens the blows at a given wheel. MagneRide proved every bit the match for ruined desert roads; more germane to you is that it makes the 2020 Chevy Corvette super stable at any speed without grinding you into the pavement. Outside of its inclusion in the Z51 Performance Pakcage, the suspension is available as a $1,895 option on the 2LT and 3LT. It's worth every penny.

Contending with an average summer high temperature of 105 degrees and a winter low more than 70 degrees colder, the roads through the Valley of Fire State Park outside Vegas are utterly trashed. They're buckled and uneven to the point that any sensible person would seriously question the decision to test a budding supercar out there. But the folks at GM have an ace up their collective sleeve—the astoundingly good MagneRide adaptive suspension.

A limited slip-differential is integrated into the gearbox itself. The base Stingray gets the mechanical diff while Z51 equipped cars get the eLSD, which comes with a higher final drive ratio of 5.17:1 for better acceleration.

Information from throttle position, brake pressure, steering angle and latitudinal and longitudinal accelerometers all factor into how aggressively and quickly a shift is initiated. If the car is being driven hard on track, then the DCT will shift accordingly with aggression, and it'll also do helpful things like delay upshifts until corner exits to avoid unsettling the chassis. Combine all of that with shift times less of than 100 milliseconds, and the bottom line is that the DCT is better in every measurable way to a manual gearbox—except raw engagement, admittedly. But the mid-engine Corvette has to perform.

Choosing between auto and manual modes with the dual-clutch eight-speed was harder than I expected. After a few laps of switching back and forth, I ended up leaving it in auto mode as the shifts were almost perfect. Almost. Turn 2 is a sharply decreasing radius corner, and to get the car to turn in near the end you have to quickly lift off throttle to set the nose. Even in Track mode, coming off the throttle there brings the engine revs down just enough to where the computer thinks you oughta be a gear lower and dutifully executes a downshift. This is normally a big no-no; shifting mid-corner while the car is using all available grip will upset the chassis, cause a momentary loss of traction, and potentially send you into the gravel trap. But! This new Tremec TR9080 box has the ability to control the rate of clutch engagement when it senses high G force loads, resulting in a shift is so seamless that the C8 doesn't flinch even when wheeling through a fast bend. Literally, the only clue that a shift had even occurred was the change in engine revs. Supremely impressive.

Chevrolet

So the road course shows the C8 can rock—I expected nothing less, and it still impressed. But surprisingly, it was an autocross run in a Corvette without the magnetic dampers that revealed its best side. Blasting around the course, the feedback through the steering wheel (15.7:1 ratio) felt more precise. I was able to grab the car by the scruff and really throw it around because the limits aren't being set by a computer, but by your own skill in reading a car's edge. Then I jumped back into a MagneRide car on the same course and that tossable character was replaced by a machine on rails. You can place the car perfectly through a corner, absolutely mash the throttle, let the ECU have a quick chat with the laws of physics, and rocket through to the next one with zero drama. From the driver's seat, the adaptive suspension makes the Corvette C8 feel miles faster than with the standard kit. But that doesn't make it more fun. It's great on the road for normal use; on a track, it almost feels like an unnecessary layer between driver and pavement. Crowd-Pleasing Looks, Driver-First Cabin All this stuff is fascinating to unpack...for us. For the masses, the most striking thing about the 2020 Corvette will be its new look, which I have to say is much better in person than in pictures—something about its long, wide lines make it hard to capture the C8's presence on a screen. When I arrived at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to pick up my test car, I had to literally shove my way through the assembled throng of tourists to get to it. This is Vegas we're talking about, land of Lamborghini Centenario Ubers or whatever, and still the hottest thing at the valet stand was a base Stingray.

Chevrolet

Crowd pull aside, there are still some stylistic miscues on the C8. The angular front screams Ferrari; the cartoonish rear whispers, “My brother is a Camaro.” In particular, the long decklid out back (to accommodate a rear trunk) is a polarizing touch. But it's de rigueur for Corvettes to be able to swallow up a couple of golf bags, and the airline carryon-sized frunk won't cut it there. Even if you don't golf, though, the 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space split between the front and rear areas make this an eminently useful performance car.

Chevrolet