2021 Chevy Corvette Convertible Review: It Just Makes People Happy

Push hard, and admittedly it does come apart a little bit. Even the change-up to track mode doesn't change how sticky the tires are, and understeer is present. When it comes on it's difficult to detect because the steering feel isn't as good as it could be as well. This only occurs at the very limits of grip, and it's easy to recover from by backing off on the throttle. At the very least it's predictable, and in normal driving, even spirited driving, you don't notice.

Speaking of driving the Corvette, it's pretty amazing up to the limit. It makes promises on paper and it keeps them behind the wheel. The 6.2-liter V8 lacks a little low end grunt, but up higher in the rev range it really comes into its own and sounds great at every RPM. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers shifts instantly and in automatic mode, it acts just like any other good slushbox, although of course there is no torque converter involved here. Just the same, the ride quality is excellent, with GM's magnetic ride control putting on a great showing as usual. Potholes aren't as jarring as you might expect even in the vehicle's harshest adjustable ride setting, it cruises just great on the highway, and thanks to a GPS-enabled nose lift system, scraping the underbody is a rare event.

Normal driving is also anything but a chore. The car I tested was a top-trim 3LT with a slew of options (if you couldn't tell by the $93,620 sticker) but even a 2LT or 1LT is a comfortable machine. 2LT-equipped vehicles and above get heated and ventilated seats as well as a heated steering wheel, which is certainly nice to have when the top goes down on cooler days. This car is so practical that those cooler days will be welcomed. The top goes up and down quickly with the touch of a button and does not affect trunk space. The rear-view camera mirror will not work with the top down, though, as the camera itself is very visibly roof-mounted, and gets folded away when the top does.

It would, of course, be even better if options like heated seats were available on the base 1LT, but that's not how it is. Either way though, any Corvette you get, you're getting most of the picture, and the picture is a pretty one to look at. C8s look good in nearly any color, and a variety are available. Everything from metallic brown to lime green can be had.

To say my time with this car was good would be an understatement and not the whole truth. Our time with this car was good, us being me and all of the other people who enjoyed it. It wasn't my car in the sense that it was loaned to me by Chevy and I don't own it, it wasn't my car because everyone seemed to know it like a friend. Everyone was happy when it rolled past.