New Footage Shows How GM Developed the Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette C8

Early high-performance Chevrolet Corvettes may have been inspired by mid-engine race cars powered by huge Chevy V8 crate engines, but these couldn't be packaged behind the driver until the radical 2020 model year. Corvettes have to be as versatile as a sports car can get, quick enough to earn their badge, comfortable on long drives, economical to run, and affordable enough to reach a wider audience.

However, once the 2019 C7 ZR1 and its supercharged LT5 V8 engine produced 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque, there was only one way forward for the Corvette. Knowing how the next generation couldn't continue its evolution as a front-engine car, talks about a switch to a mid-engine Stingray re-emerged as early as in 2011, only to push executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter's team towards figuring out how to get to the C8 by 2020 without pushing its base price above a still astonishing $58,900.