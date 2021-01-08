New Footage Shows How GM Developed the Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette C8

After its C8 mules were hunted day and night by every spy photographer in and beyond Michigan, the engineering department took its more refined and less camouflaged prototypes to the Nürburgring, where the C8's mid-engine handling characteristics could be dialed in by such pros as five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Oliver Gavin.
The Team Corvette champion was joined by lead development engineer Michael Petrucci, VP of autonomous and electric vehicle engineering Ken Morris, vehicle performance engineers Steve Padilla, Brian Wallace, Chris Barber and Alex McDonald, and of course industry veteran executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter. They knew they had just one shot at getting the mid-engine Corvette right.