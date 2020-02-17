2020 Porsche 718 Cayman And Boxster GTS: A Welcome Return To Flat-Six Glory

That was where the most recent Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, with their motorsports-derived parts and more complex chassis, came in. Now the 718 GTS 4.0 arrives to extend the welcome-home party for the atmospheric flat-six. It's also lighter, cheaper, and more road-oriented.

Can it capture the same magic? Let’s take a look.



(Disclosure: Porsche flew me to Portugal and paid for all my food and booze as well as track time on Circuito do Estoril, where Ayrton Senna made that brilliant drive back in '85 to win the Portugal Grand Prix on a rainy Sunday in a Lotus JPS. Not starstruck at all. No sir. Not this guy.)

The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS 4.0, By the Numbers

Base Price: $90,000 (Boxster); $89,000 (Cayman)—estimated

$90,000 (Boxster); $89,000 (Cayman)—estimated Powertrain: 4.0-liter flat six | 6-speed manual transmission | rear-wheel drive

4.0-liter flat six | 6-speed manual transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 394 hp @ 7,000 RPM

394 hp @ 7,000 RPM Torque: 309 lb-ft @ 5,000-6,500 RPM

309 lb-ft @ 5,000-6,500 RPM 0-60 mph: 4.3 seconds

4.3 seconds Top Speed: 182 mph

182 mph Curb Weight: 3,157 lbs (Boxster); 3,166 lbs (Cayman)

3,157 lbs (Boxster); 3,166 lbs (Cayman) The Promise: Manual transmission, compliant ride, great balance, perfect body control, and a flexible engine. What more could anyone possibly want from a sports car? Maybe gearing that doesn’t double most B-roads’ speed limit in second gear. But that’s it.

Manual transmission, compliant ride, great balance, perfect body control, and a flexible engine. What more could anyone possibly want from a sports car? Maybe gearing that doesn’t double most B-roads’ speed limit in second gear. But that’s it. Does It Deliver? Take a guess.

Indeed, the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder were the variants everyone could believe in. The latest-generation of those two, with their 911 GT3 front suspension and tweaks to rear geometry, naturally aspirated flat-six and dazzling kinetics gave enthusiasts an adrenalizing gift, something to aspire to in an age of bloated, compromised sports cars. It was a performance flagship that finally put the mid-engine platform on a pedestal where it so desperately belonged.



Today, the GTS 4.0 furthers the hope. With the engine of the GT4/Spyder and the chassis of the 718 S, the new GTS both recaptures the feelings of the older, six-cylinder cars and adds more dynamic range with the newest suspension setups, mechanical diff, and stability tech.