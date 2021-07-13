2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Review: A 453-HP Joy Machine

Giggling. If I had to make a serious introduction for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, I couldn't. It would just come out as a bunch of giggling. That's how I spent most of my time when I was testing this Porsche. Any time I so much as looked in the general direction of this thing, I would get the biggest, dumbest grin on my face. Look! Look at the silly Cayenne! This is a perfectly practical, comfortable, four-door SUV that's easy to drive through the city. It has enough towing capacity to haul an entire other Porsche behind it. It ticks all the boring boxes for 99 percent of the dull things you have to do in life. It just happens to have enough grunt to knock the wind out of your passengers at will, make exhaust noises that tickle the most neanderthal reaches of your brain, and come in a pleasingly shouty shade of Carmine red for an extra $3,150.

Stef Schrader

It's a rolling contradiction, and I love it. 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS: By the Numbers Base price (as tested): $70,350 ($130,250)

Powertrain: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 | 8-speed automatic | all-wheel drive

Horsepower: 453 hp @ 6,000 to 6,500 rpm

Torque: 457 lb-ft @ 1,800 to 4,500 rpm

0-60 mph: 4.5 seconds (est.)

Top speed: 167 mph

Curb weight: 4,954 lbs

Cargo volume: 27.2 cubic feet (rear compartment only) | 60.3 cubic feet (rear seats folded down)

Maximum tow capacity: 7,700 lbs

Seats: 5

EPA fuel economy: 15 mpg city | 19 highway | 17 combined

15 mpg city | 19 highway | 17 combined Quick take: There is not a single situation where a big, loud, silly Cayenne GTS won't improve your day. The V8 Returns The Cayenne is Porsche's midsize luxury SUV that first debuted in the early 2000s, and today, it remains the automaker's second-best seller in both 2019 and 2020. Now in its third generation, it's kept true to its form, which is to deliver a sports car-like ride in a luxury SUV. In GTS trim—which, on a Porsche, always hits a sweet spot between road car comfort and outright performance—it isn't the most powerful. The range-topping hybrid versions handily win that stats race. Yet the Cayenne GTS is the one most focused on the driving experience as a whole, with a rowdy sports exhaust as standard, an interior draped in grippy Race-Tex (Porsche's version of Alcantara), and a 30-mm lower ride height than the Cayenne S. It's the version made to hoon down twisty roads in a manner an SUV shouldn't.

Stef Schrader

2020 also saw the triumphant return of a V8 to the GTS trim for the first time since 2014 and it's the real star of the show: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that pumps out 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. It's frankly everything that's been missing in your life and then some. Sure, the twin-turbo V6 this engine replaced was plenty powerful, making just 18 less hp than the new V8, but it didn't sound as nice. The Cayenne GTS comes with an eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission and all-wheel drive. Other standard features include 21-inch wheels, Porsche Dynamic Light System headlights, front air intakes and side window trim finished in black, eight-way sport seats, and GTS badging all over. Additionally, there are also the as-standard Adaptive Air Suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management systems that work together to adjust the suspension's damping rates based on the settings you select, terrain, and conditions, all in the name of keeping the Cayenne as level as possible. The test car was equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control ($3,590), an active anti-roll system that keeps the Cayenne from swaying too much in corners or on uneven surfaces, and which also pushes the wheels down to maintain as much contact with the road as possible.

Stef Schrader

But wait! There's more! Because this is still an SUV that ain't half bad off the pavement, you also have a suite of settings for different off-road situations. "Onroad" is the default, but you also have menu options for gravel, mud, sand, and rocks, along with ride-height-specific menu settings that can raise or lower the Cayenne however your want. The whole package is an instant mood adjustment for the better. Even in the face of garbage weather, stress, and other garden-variety bummers, there wasn't a single moment where getting in the Cayenne didn't make me a bit giddy. An SUV for SUV Haters The best thing about the Cayenne GTS is that it doesn't drive like an SUV. It really feels more like a spacious luxury car. Sure, it weighs nearly 5,000 pounds and you'll feel that heft in turns. Yet it's not tippy or bouncy and its low-down rush of torque means it can get out of its own way fast—if not knock the sunglasses off the top of your head.

Stef Schrader