2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS First Drive Review: Hits That 911 Sweet Spot

Switching over to the Targa at lunch brought a great open-air dimension to the GTS. It’s funny, I always looked at the Targa as a bit of a quirky, overly complicated poser car. But every time I’ve had a chance to get behind the wheel, I end up enjoying myself far more than I expect. It’s got all the capability of its coupe sibling with the top up, but putting the top down makes the Targa far more enjoyable. With the wind blowing through the cabin, the sensation of speed ramps up a notch or two, upping the fun factor accordingly.

Fortunately for me, my Targa was equipped with the optional Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package ($3,030) as opposed to the Machiavellian carbon buckets seats. Had it not, the four-plus hours I spent stuck in Atlanta traffic on the drive back would have required some serious chiropractic work.

My Targa gripe (other than the fact mine was equipped with the PDK and not the manual) is that you can’t put the top down while the car is moving. I mean I get it. You can’t really have a piece of glass the size of a medium-sized coffee table hanging out in the wind at 30 mph and expect it to keep doing its job as a piece of glass for long. For those who have never seen it in action, the whole entire rear decklid/window section of the Targa lifts up to allow the targa top to slide underneath. But it still makes putting the top up or down at a traffic light a bit of a game of Russian Roulette: You never know if you’ll have enough time for the roof to fully complete its task. (At least the other drivers around you have a show to watch as they miss their green light waiting for your car to finish up). But other than that, the Targa is a blast and might actually be the one I would pony up for as a weekend mountain getaway car for the wife and me.