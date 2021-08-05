2022 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. 911 GT3 Cup Car Review: The Best of the Best of the Best

And so, when I drove the street-legal GT3 back to back with the track-only GT3 Cup race car at Road Atlanta, it wasn’t at all surprising to me how similar the two felt. Maybe this comes as completely unsurprising to you, too—but that's mainly a reflection of how high Porsche's raised the bar for itself in recent years. Really, that the street GT3 can come this close to matching a real race car on track is a marvel of engineering.

One can make the argument that Porsche is the best sports car manufacturer on the planet at the moment. Sure, there are other manufacturers that make faster or more attractive sports cars. But better? More engaging? I don’t think so. And for sure, of all the amazing machines coming out of Weissach, the 911 is still at the top of that heap. And of all the seemingly infinite 911 variants, the new 992 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is the best 911—possibly ever.

Still, there's a reason the 911 GT3 Cup car is illegal to drive on a public road. It remains a pure, unbridled track weapon, where everything you experience in the street GT3 is sharpened, magnified, enhanced. It is a landbound missile that also happens to be, in this pro driver's opinion, the best new manufacturer-built race car on the planet.

The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: By the Numbers

Base price: €225,000 (approximately $267,449)

€225,000 (approximately $267,449) Powertrain: 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six | 6-speed sequential dog-type | rear-wheel drive

4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six | 6-speed sequential dog-type | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 510 @ 8,400 rpm

510 @ 8,400 rpm Torque: 346 lb-ft @ 6,150 rpm

346 lb-ft @ 6,150 rpm Redline: 8,750 rpm

8,750 rpm Seating capacity: 2 (with optional passenger seat)

2 (with optional passenger seat) Curb weight: 2,778 pounds

2,778 pounds Quick take: Drive the street GT3 and it seems impossible it could get any better. Climb into the Cup version, and somehow, it does.

That Front Suspension

To understand the Cup car, we must first understand the street car.

The GT3’s chief engineer, Andreas Preuninger, and his team at Weissach have turned updating 911s into an art form. They’ve taken each generation of what is already a good car and made dozens of incremental improvements which culminate in a new car that outstrips the old one in every way. But every once in a while, there is a push from Preuninger’s team to do something big, something that breaks with Porsche tradition in order to make a generational leap in performance. With the 992 GT3, that something is a double-wishbone front suspension.

Historically, road-going 911s have always had a strut front suspension—with a few exceptions such as the 959—as it is substantially easier to package in a limited space. However, in return for space savings, you give up a lot in performance, as a strut has to act as a loaded member of the suspension during cornering. Because of flex in the strut, the loaded front wheel loses camber as the loads increase, meaning there is less rubber in contact with the pavement in the middle of the corner—exactly at the point when you need as much grip as possible. Additionally, that flex in the strut means that it is also binding and not working at full efficiency, which again is detrimental to grip and performance. This has always been a major chink in the 911’s armor.