1980 Porsche 911 SC Throwback Review: Meet Your Damn Heroes, Now More Than Ever

I have ridden shotgun in one Porsche in my life—the heavily-modified RWB example seen below. It was glorious. It gave me that extremely raw, visceral feeling that any gutted and caged racecar on proper suspension provides. There was nothing as a passenger that made it feel distinctly unique as a Porsche versus, say, a stripped out and modified Civic . It was far more defined by being modified than it was by being a 964, and so it was difficult to glean whether the car itself was special, or the intense tuning had made it into something awe-inspiring.

I have seen a lot of Porsches. I do not know the chassis codes, because they are intentionally confusing, and the values of the used market are so stratospheric and fickle that I don’t even allow myself to imagine having one. Until I have the keys to a Porsche in my hand, I don’t even allow myself to imagine driving one. A 911 or a Carrera GT has never been my defining bedroom-wall car, but I have also craned my neck to stare at every single one driving past for the entirety of my life. For me, browsing through used Porsches is sort of like looking through weird mansions on Zillow. An intriguing thought exercise, but nothing more than window shopping.

As a result, I decided that I must fix this glaring hole in my automotive lexicon. Before I do that, though, I need to discuss what makes a Porsche in the mind of a person who’s never actually turned the key of one themselves.

This is an embarrassing admission: I sit here, an aspiring automotive journalist, having not driven a Porsche once in the decade-long period since I got a driver’s permit (and in the 23 years that cars have clawed at my brain). This is like being a Communist who had never read a single word of Marx. Regardless of what niche of the community you eventually fall into, it’s widely accepted that Porsche has created the foundational work of sports cars. A lack of familiarity with it calls into question the solidity of your other opinions. My other opinions, luckily, are terrible, but I want to drive a Porsche anyway .

The culture, too, is somewhat opaque to me, despite being friends with many Porsche owners who are perfectly friendly (I mean, one of them is giving me his car to drive, after all). There’s a certain insider feel to it, not the “gotta go fast” earned respect of the MK4 Supra tuner crowd that comes with a 2JZ putting down four digits to the rear wheels, or the “fourth cracked oil pan this year” intentional difficulty of living with a slammed car. It has more of the country-club feel—the joint is special because you’re in it, and your friends are in it, and you have something special that only your chums can truly understand. Running Through the Gate My burning curiosity, therefore, has become: Is there truly any way that these cars can live up to the absurd pedestal they have been placed on? Porsche has ruled the sports coupe game since the 60s. It’s hard to imagine an automaker accomplishing that without building a truly great car, but then again, something like the Corvette has lasted for longer, and they don’t seem to have the same shine to their image, regardless of whether that’s fair or not. And so the day has come to finally drive one. I am tossed the keys to my friend/talented photographer Kevin McCauley’s 1980 911 SC. It is the ideal introduction, an excellent baptism. Porsche has made a wide variety of incredible sports cars over the decades, but everything about an air-cooled 911 is iconic. The sound of the flat-six, the iconic shape of the fastback greenhouse—virtually unchanged since the platform’s inception in 1963—and the heckeblende P O R S C H E tail lights all immediately conjure to mind great moments in motorsports, in film, even in gaming.

Toni Scott

Toni Scott

We think similarly—Kevin speaks highly of the styling of his 911, being a visually minded person like I am. While it had never been his dream car his whole life either, the classic fastback profile and beautifully rendered C pillars appeal to him on an aesthetic level few cars can dream of, and I can’t disagree with him. His select visual modifications (the M42 option code Martini homage stripes, a deleted rear wing to enhance the profile, and golden European-spec Porsche OEM wheels) make his argument all that much stronger. He wasn't born a Porsche fanatic, either. Track days in an old 350Z were his start as an enthusiast, and when he was tossed the keys to a Porsche to take for a few laps, his life was permanently changed. From the Z, he moved on immediately to a used Boxster S, and then finally to this gorgeous 911, which I’m pretty sure he’ll grow old with. The bug had bitten him. I fear the same might happen to me. The Affirmation of Driving a Classic 911 In a way I do not want to like this car, in part because the internet runs on contrarian takes. I slide into the driver’s seat and already I can feel objective truth overwhelming me, much to my chagrin. The cluster is timeless and stunning—it could be from 1950 or 2020. The seats adjust well to my lanky frame with a surprisingly plushy bounce. The road ahead is framed between the domed fenders; it feels as though I’m lining up a Messerschmitt through a reflector sight as I round a bend, with how nicely the front of the car frames the view and gives you a heads-up to your direction as you roll onto the power. But! Perhaps I can still find a way to give fault once I get really going here.

Toni Scott