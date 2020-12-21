This Porsche Carrera GT Used to Train Technicians Has Been Disassembled 78 Times

Porsche is a historic brand that has produced many legendary cars over the course of its life, but few have left an impression as strong as the V10-powered Carrera GT of the early Aughts. Considered one of the last true analog supercars, the Carrera GT's 603-horsepower, 5.7-liter engine is backed up by a manual transmission—powering a car that only weighs a hair over 3,000 pounds. Needless to say, it's a part of Porsche's history that's worth preserving, and to do so, the German automaker trains its U.S. technicians on a special Carrera GT located at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. But they aren't just changing the oil and rotating tires, however, as this Carrera GT has been disassembled and reassembled 78 times.

That's because it's Porsche's only technician training location in the United States to offer the Carrera GT class, a course which involves the removal of all of the body panels from the carbon fiber monocoque underneath, as well as engine removal and clutch replacements. As many as six technicians at a time attend the lessons on servicing the car, which takes place over the course of four days, as many as four times per year. That may sound like a lot of training for a car of which only 1,270 were sold, however, one can imagine it'd be a bit awkward if you showed up at a Porsche Dealer with your Carrera GT and nobody knew how to fix it.