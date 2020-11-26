The Carrera GT's 5.7L V10 Is Porsche’s Best Sounding Engine Ever

Some 17 years ago, Jay Leno was so fascinated by the Porsche Carrera GT's compact and lightweight twin-plate ceramic dry clutch that he ordered the car that came with it. It was dressed in GT Silver Metallic, Terracotta interior, and had the iconic balsa wood shifter knob. No regrets on that front, of course, given that the GT became Porsche's last analog supercar—something he discusses on a recent episode of Jay Leon's Garage.

The GT was built on a carbon-fiber monocoque with a custom six-speed manual and a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 producing 603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque, the thing redlined somewhere around 8,200 rpm and made an incredible sound in the process.

Later on, Leno also made the car famous after sending Porsche's black example at Talladega Superspeedway into a seemingly endless spin, having made the mistake of lifting the throttle ever so slightly at over 190 miles per hour. However, Leno also managed not to crash into anything, which meant all Porsche's halo car needed afterward was a fresh set of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

One should just always keep in mind that the Carrera GT is the result of a canceled motorsport project, and with no traction control in sight, it shall be driven as such. It's no surprise that another famous GT fan we know of is Horacio Pagani, who also owns a 918 Spyder.