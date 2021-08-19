Everrati 964 Signature Review: An Electric-Swapped 911 Is Sacrilegious Fun

Seeing as the price tag kicks off at $345,000 (give or take) before options, you don’t simply get an electric motor where there used to be… not that. You also get a painstakingly restored car. In a similar vein to that company whose name starts with S, or the UK’s Lunaz Design, a car is either provided to or sourced by the company, stripped back, and made as new again with a nut and bolt restoration and thoughtful upgrades throughout. Thanks to a Porsche Classic Communications Management modern infotainment unit built for older 911s, you even get Apple CarPlay.
If you want your oily bits preserved, Everrati will keep ‘em. Should you fancy going back to the old ways, or turning your motor into art for your living room, you can. Alternatively, you can lob the lot in the trash. When EV tech inevitably moves forward, Everrati says it’ll be able to update its tech as and when.
At first glance, it looks like a well-looked-after 911. There are a few hints that it’s had some work done: namely the new headlamps, wing mirrors, and tailpipes. Yeah, tailpipes. They’re, obviously, stuck on the back for effect, to keep the public guessing what an ‘Everrati’ is. That’s not to say it doesn’t make noise. The Everrati team, which is made up of engineers and clever people from most of the UK’s major car manufacturers, installed a sound synthesizer that sounds... decent enough to make you think there’s a flat-six somewhere nearby, but a touch uncanny valley up close. It’s a neat trick, but if it were my car I’d delete the "pipes" and never bother with the fake sound, instead opting to listen to the noises the car naturally makes.
Driving an Electric 911
Like any EV, you fire the car up to silence. When you move off, the gentle whirs and buzzes of an electric powertrain gleefully hum through the cabin. This being an old 911, you’d expect it to be a creaky, wobbly thing, something having no gas motor would reveal straight away. Instead, it’s a sturdy temple, a testament to the build Everrati puts the car through. It's as solid as they come.
Building pace, the whirring of the powertrain is replaced by wind noise as the car hammers along the road. With all its torque available all the time, it shifts just as you’d expect a 500-hp EV would. Relentless, unending, fuss-free, supercar power. In something like an I-Pace or a Model Whatever, it’s easy to be entertained with the power, then find the handling lacking because they’re so heavy. Here, that doesn’t feel like the case.