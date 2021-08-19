Everrati 964 Signature Review: An Electric-Swapped 911 Is Sacrilegious Fun

Now, the screeching portion of the web will comprise two hardcore groups: Porsche fans, and classic car enthusiasts. Each cares deeply, passionately about their chosen subject . They believe that if a car’s numbers match then it is worthy of transporting royalty and that any modifications made should be sympathetic and in the right spirit of things. There’s a group that takes a sort of masochistic pleasure in seeing fluids gush forth from their cars’ motors, saying "Well, they all do that!" before losing a weekend and plenty of knuckle skin to their loves.

Everrati’s take on the 964 Porsche 911’s going to make a small portion of the internet emit some sort of angry screech, and another hopeful there’s a future for classics when gas-powered vehicles are eventually priced off the road for all but the Pebble Beach regulars. See, the Everrati Signature 964 is all electric.

The news that a small British start-up, Everrati, is daring to take something as saintly as a Porsche 911, rip out its hallowed howling guts, and throw a battery in it is unthinkable to them. You can see where they’re coming from, sure, but as the UN has said that, maybe, we should be, y’know, not burning quite as many fossil fuels, perhaps having a clean(er) 911 out there is a good idea? I had a go to find out whether green is good.

Everrati 964 Signature: By the Numbers

Base price: $345,000

$345,000 Powertrain: Electric motor | 53 kWh lithium-ion battery | single-speed transmission | rear-wheel drive

Electric motor | 53 kWh lithium-ion battery | single-speed transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 500

500 Torque: 369 lb-ft

369 lb-ft 0-60 mph: Less than four seconds with the Performance Pack

Less than four seconds with the Performance Pack Range: 150 to 180 miles

150 to 180 miles Curb weight: 3,090 pounds

3,090 pounds Quick Take: A joyous mix of classic style with modern tech that’ll annoy all the right people.

Stoke the Fires

Where its gas-burning flat-six used to sit is a Tesla motor connected to a 53-kWh battery. Despite its new EV innards, Everrati says the car weighs in at 3,090 pounds, putting it on par with an ICE Carrera 2 964. That small battery has less to push because it’s not adding as much heft... It’s hugely up on power than even a Turbo of its era, pumping out over 500 horsepower and 369 pound-feet that’ll punt the Everrati from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds.

The firm says you’ll get more than 150 miles out of a charge, which is "enough" as it considers the car an "A to A" vehicle—something to go for a Sunday morning blast in. If you’re worried about range, a "Pure" edition comes with a touch less power and a claimed 180-plus miles of range. It takes about an hour to charge from 20 to 100 percent, so you won’t be waiting long to get back on the road if you do need to top up on the fly.