Toyota Unveiled a Mid-Engine Two-Seater That No One Expected: TDS

😔 Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s racing alter ego known as Morizo told the world earlier in the week a mid-engine two-seater will debut Friday at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, and that happened; but the car widely expected to make use of the Toyota GR MR2 trademark ended up being a modified Daihatsu Kei truck, which is sure to underwhelm enthusiasts, though they can take solace in knowing a Celica is on the way and the trademark is at some point expected to be put to use someday.

🔥 Toyota further taunted U.S.-based enthusiasts with the debut of a GR Yaris Morizo RR, which can essentially be described as the 911 GT3 RS of hot hatchbacks for the Japanese automaker.

💥 Honda revealed a Civic Type R HRC Concept at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon alongside a Prelude HRC Concept; the former is likely using similar modifications to the Acura Integra Type S with HRC enhancements from over a year ago.

😢 Subaru teased the return of the STI nameplate on the WRX over the holidays only to pull the sheets off a prototype dubbed a concept; the WRX STI Sport# prototype is a Japanese-market WRX S4 STI that swaps a manual transmission in the place of today’s CVT.

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 The chairman of the Audi National Dealer Council said the upcoming three-row Q9 flagship SUV debuting this year will feature six captain’s chairs and described it as “that soccer mom vehicle that we’ve been unable to offer.”

💰 The 2027 Kia Telluride will cost $40,735 including a $1,545 destination charge when it arrives in dealerships later this year.

💸 GM said it will write off $7.1 billion as a loss as it adjusts EV production due to market conditions.

