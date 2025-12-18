Lexus Wants New LFA to ‘Redefine the Sound of an Electric Sports Car’

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The new electric Lexus LFA isn’t just the resurrection of a legend. It’s supposed to redefine a segment.

Just outside Fuji, Japan, at Toyota’s Woven City complex on December 4, GR GT Project Manager Takashi Doi told media that the electric Lexus LFA’s mission is “to redefine the sound of an electric sports car.”

The directive came from none other than the chairman of the company, Akio Toyoda.

Doi said the team is aware that there are various kinds of electric sports cars on the market, and they’re still evaluating what the electric LFA will sound like. It’s yet to be decided. They haven’t even determined whether the electric LFA will follow traditional engine sounds or start with something new, as a clean slate.

“It’s something we are very serious about,” Doi said about getting the sound right.

Sports cars are supposed to be fun and emotional, along with delivering performance, according to Doi. The electric LFA will have to provide all those things.

Sound might not be the electric LFA’s only mission. It’s believed that the supercar will also potentially serve as the debut of Toyota’s first production solid-state battery packs. The LFA doesn’t ride on an electric skateboard chassis, as it shares its aluminum space frame with the GR GT and GR GT3. This leaves space under the hood, in the transmission tunnel, and behind the rear seats where the gas-powered car’s transaxle sits, for a T-shaped battery pack.

We are likely two to three years away from the electric LFA becoming reality, but it seems like it could redefine what a future sports car can be on multiple fronts.

