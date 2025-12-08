Akio Toyoda Regrets Lexus LFA’s Rarity, Says GR GT Will Be Different

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota isn’t ready to talk volume or numbers yet, but the Toyota GR GT will not be doomed to the same fate as the iconic Lexus LFA.

On Thursday just outside Fuji, Japan at the automaker’s Woven City at the debut of the Toyota GR GT Project Manager Takashi Doi confirmed the GR GT will not be volume limited.

Doi said Chairman Akio Toyoda did not like that the LFA was so limited production. Lexus only built 500 LFAs.

The LFA was described as “out of reach of so many,” by Doi.

And while the LFA won some races in its class, that wasn’t enough for Toyoda, according to Doi.

The goal with the GR GT is to not only dominate on the track but also pass on the fun of driving, the passion, to future generations, according to Doi.

Doi said that the LFA’s price point was also a huge barrier to entry at around $375,000. While Toyota hasn’t released pricing and wouldn’t give a specific number for the GR GT, hints at a price in the neighborhood of $225,000 were dropped.

Toyota won’t say where the GR GT is going to be built, but most of the car is aluminum with only a select set of body panels being carbon fiber. The aluminum chassis is a new trick for Toyota. It’s possible the new sports car will be built at the automaker’s Motomachi plant, which is where the LFA was built after a carbon fiber loom was designed and built for that facility.

Toyota plans to sell the GR GT through select Lexus dealers in the U.S. when it arrives sometime around 2027.

Toyota provided travel, lodging, and raw fish which I definitely did not eat to bring you this first-hand report.

Got a tip about an upcoming car? Send us a line at tips@thedrive.com