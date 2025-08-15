This New Lexus Concept Looks Exactly Like the Rumored Lexus LFR Supercar

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re a fan of Lexus performance coupes, pay attention. This rendering, called simply the “Sport Concept,” is one mighty coherent-looking design, and with Lexus axing the RC and slowly winding down the touring-oriented LC, the company has plenty of room for a sexy new two-door entry. Back in 2022, the company trademarked “LFR,” following the naming scheme of the now-departed LFA. Coincidence?

Out front, we can’t help but note the resemblance to the LFA. The sides and rear both feature complex body work suggesting the sort of performance-bred aerodynamic package we’d expect from a successor to a car that prioritizes going fast over touring around in comfort.

Rumors surrounding the LFR project have suggested it would be powered by a front-mounted, possibly electrified V8, but there’s a distinct silhouette of something under this concept’s rear glass that looks an awful lot like an engine cover. While Toyota has been openly developing a mid-engine race car that is rumored to be a testbed for a new MR2, we’ve heard no rumors of anything similar on the Lexus side. Let’s call this a simple concept hallucination and move on…

Lexus also took a couple of concept-worthy liberties with the design. if you look carefully at the rear deck, the car’s exhaust outlets are tucked up under the spoiler. The doohickey between the rear glass and roof appears to be either a drone, or a heat extraction system. But the latter wouldn’t be necessary unless there are powertrain elements under that rear glass…

Lexus dropped a brief CGI teaser video early Friday, along with this (equally succinct) press statement:

“This morning, Lexus debuted the Lexus Sport Concept before the crowd enjoying The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California. The progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sportscar signals the way forward for Lexus design. This inspiring concept car features a wide, low-profile two-door form that blends dynamic and emotional elements into a vision for a next-generation sports car.”

We’ve been crowing for a replacement for the LFA ever since Lexus dropped it. Call us more than cautiously optimistic; this looks promising.

