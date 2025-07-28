Toyota’s New Mid-Engine Testbed Sidelined by Development ‘Difficulties’

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota’s not-so-secret mid-engine sports car program has hit a snag. The GR Yaris M Concept, which the company announced back in January, has still not made an appearance in Japan’s Super Taikyu racing series. With five of the seven races scheduled for 2025 already in the bag, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the GR Yaris M will race in the series this year.

Why? Well, as it turns out, designing a proper mid-engine performance car is tricky.

“The GR Yaris M Concept exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 held in January is undergoing full team development in pursuit of further possibilities for the GR Yaris, with a view to participating in the Super Taikyu Series,” Toyota’s announcement said.

“While many challenges have been identified and improvements are ongoing, there are difficulties unique to midship-mounted vehicles in terms of braking, steering, and driving, and Toyota has therefore decided not to participate with this vehicle at Autopolis to refine it further,” it said.

With the new mid-engine race car still sidelined, Toyota instead brought along the #32 GR Yaris (a standard front-engine car, prepped as it was for the Nürburgring 24 Hour Race held in June) and the ENEOS-built #28 GR86.

Mid-engine platforms are tough to dial in—just ask General Motors, which spent more time developing the C8 Chevrolet Corvette than just about anybody anticipated. It says a lot that even Toyota, which is in a position to draw on institutional knowledge from its development of the MR2, is facing setbacks.

If there’s any good news here, it’s the fact that Toyota has acknowledged the delay openly. A pet racing project like this might normally die quietly in the face of mounting market pressures. Public updates like this suggest that this is more than just a frivolous boondoggle, meaning that it likely has implications for Toyota’s future sports car development. In other words, new MR2 when?

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.