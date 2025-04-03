Lexus Might Not Give Up on LC Yet, With Rumored Refresh On the Way

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I love the Lexus LC 500, but every time I drive one, I always mentally and emotionally assume it will be the last time—amid paltry sales, electrification mandates, and the fact that no one seems to have any money nowadays, a $100,000, naturally aspirated V8 grand tourer from the world’s most rational automaker shouldn’t really exist. If a new report is to be believed, LC fans may not need to worry because not only is the car apparently sticking around, but it’s said to be getting updated pretty soon.

Brought to our attention by Kirk Kreifels on YouTube, Japanese car outlet Mag-X is reporting that the Lexus LC will receive a refresh next year, with production starting in April 2026.

Chris Tsui

Mag-X says the two-door will get a new grille, new wheels, and via online translation, the “LEXUS” badging on the back will be “rose lettering” now, a likely poorly translated phrase that the magazine uses to describe the trend of plastering the full word across the width of the car, Porsche-style. There will also reportedly be a new “fixed” rear wing. Currently, the LC 500 comes with a retractable wing if you opt for the Dynamic Handling Package.

The same report also alleges the IS compact sedan is also getting a refresh later this year, not next, and that the model will drop the 2.0-liter turbo-four rear-drive powertrain. In other words, the base IS 300 will be no more, at least in Japan. The option of Brembo brakes will reportedly be added to the V8 IS 500. A Mag-X render sees an IS with a new front end reminiscent of Lexus’ overseas-only LBX while the rear end is unchanged bar new “LEXUS” badging that spans the top of the trunk lid, “rose-lettering” style.

Lexus

When reached, a Lexus spokesperson declined to comment.

Got a tip or question for the author about the LC? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com