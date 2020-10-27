Japanese Police Just Got a Lexus LC 500 as Their New Interceptor

Between 4x4 school buses and highway patrol semi trucks, we've been on a weird municipal vehicle kick lately. It's not about to end, either, as today we learned that police in the Japanese prefecture of Tochigi—the operators of a Nissan GT-R police cruiser—have recently adopted a new, high-performance companion to their supercar: A Lexus LC 500.

Tochigi's police force received the luxurious Lexus as a donation from a local pharmaceutical executive, Kazuo Nakamura, who previously gifted the department its GT-R, reports The Mainichi. Nakamura reportedly reached out to the police about donating a second supercar back in July 2019, and requested the department "make use of this [car] in preventing traffic accidents." According to 47 News, authorities unveiled their new toy at a ceremony on the morning of Sept. 27, where the LC 500 led a parade of supercars as part of a campaign to promote safe high-beam use to local drivers.