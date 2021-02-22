2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance: The V8 Is Back, and It’s Got 472 HP

A little over a week after Mercedes confirmed that its entire next-gen C-Class range—AMG C63 included—would come with four-bangers, Lexus has announced that it's putting its naturally-aspirated V8 back into the thoroughly-refreshed-if-not-totally-new IS. Yes, the rumors were true and the trademark filings actually meant something because we're delighted to say: the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is officially happening. And, to boot, it'll be sold exclusively in North America. (To our NA readers: that last detail, strictly speaking, shouldn't affect our enjoyment of this news or this car. But it does, doesn't it?)

Despite it coming with the company's glorious 5.0-liter V8, this isn't an IS F. Instead, Lexus is using the IS 500 to introduce its new "F Sport Performance" line, a halfway house between full F cars and the mostly-cosmetic F Sport packages. It's a bit like how BMW has M Performance, Audi has its S cars, and Mercedes-AMG has those AMGs that branding blowhards constantly like to point out are not "real" AMGs. Naturally, then, Lexus says its 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance will directly compete with the BMW M340i, Mercedes-AMG C43, and the Audi S4 despite it having two more cylinders and about 100 more horsepower than those sport sedans.