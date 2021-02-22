2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance: The V8 Is Back, and It’s Got 472 HP

Aesthetically, the IS 500 lives up to its not-a-full-F status by not really looking all too different from the existing, lower-class IS models. (Note the lack of fender gills, carbon fiber trim, or hood vents.) That said, it does get a bulgier hood that's almost two inches higher than normal, as well as a lengthened front bumper and fenders to make room for that big, stonkin' V8. Its quad-exhaust tips are vertically stacked just like a full-on F car and are surrounded by an aggressive rear diffuser. The window frames, meanwhile, are finished in dark chrome.
Official pricing has yet to be announced but considering the cars Lexus has quoted as direct competition, expect the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance to start somewhere in the $50,000 range. For reference, the rear-drive V6 IS 350 F Sport starts at $43,925. The IS 500 will hit dealerships later this fall.
A new, naturally-aspirated V8 sport sedan in 2021 with rear-wheel drive, that LFA-inspired gauge cluster, and Toyota reliability? Where do I sign?