Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Ditch Twin-Turbo V8 for Hybrid Four-Cylinder: Report
The V8-ocalypse seems to really be upon us.
A couple years back, word circulated that Mercedes-AMG's smallest V8 sedan, the C63, would lose its burly engine with an upcoming redesign. It wasn't entirely surprising in the wake of AMG launching a new hybrid inline-six, but what was startling was the suggestion the new C63 would miss out on it in favor of a hybridized four-cylinder. Some stuck their heads in the sand, insisting the rumor to be fake news, but the time to face the music has apparently come. According to Car & Driver, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class' head engineer has confirmed it all to be true.
Mercedes' Christian Früh apparently revealed the change during a ride-along in a prototype 2022 C-Class, disclosing the redesigned model will be powered purely by four-cylinders. This goes for the AMG C63, too, which Früh reportedly stated will still be a 500-plus-horsepower car. If 2019's rumors are to be believed, it'll make precisely 503 horse, the same as the outgoing V8 model, but 553 pound-feet of torque, or 37 more despite losing half its cylinders. This torque bump allegedly comes from a 48-volt mild hybrid system, one pioneered on the AMG inline-six in cars like the E53.
In addition to besting the V8's power output, the new four-banger is said to be 107 pounds lighter and capable of sitting lower in the chassis, improving its balance. Handling will be further improved by four-wheel steering, which enhances stability at high speeds and reduces turning radii in cities. Not everything's coming up roses, though, as the AMG C-Class is said to be switching exclusively to Mercedes's nine-speed automatic and ditching the manual available on the current car in some markets.
Word also has it this powertrain is coming to the C-Class' crossover and coupe-over equivalent, the GLC. With some details of this rumor all but confirmed, it would seem the four-cylinder AMG GLC's announcement is but a formality at this point.
C&D reports sales of the redesigned 2022 C-Class could commence in the United States by the end of this year. We've contacted Mercedes for confirmation and will update this space once we've heard back.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDMercedes' Electric EQ Models Will Have Full AMG Performance VersionsThere will be high-po versions of the EQA, EQB, EQS, and EQE.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT Compared to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid+How does Audi's long-legged electric four-door compare to its Porsche cousin and the Californian establishment?READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 BMW M5 CS: 627 HP and Rear Bucket Seats for the Most Powerful Production BMW EverThe M5 CS is lighter and more powerful than the M5 Competition, but we reckon it's worth buying for the gold-on-green paint alone.READ NOW