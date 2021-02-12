Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Ditch Twin-Turbo V8 for Hybrid Four-Cylinder: Report

A couple years back, word circulated that Mercedes-AMG's smallest V8 sedan, the C63, would lose its burly engine with an upcoming redesign. It wasn't entirely surprising in the wake of AMG launching a new hybrid inline-six, but what was startling was the suggestion the new C63 would miss out on it in favor of a hybridized four-cylinder. Some stuck their heads in the sand, insisting the rumor to be fake news, but the time to face the music has apparently come. According to Car & Driver, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class' head engineer has confirmed it all to be true.

Mercedes' Christian Früh apparently revealed the change during a ride-along in a prototype 2022 C-Class, disclosing the redesigned model will be powered purely by four-cylinders. This goes for the AMG C63, too, which Früh reportedly stated will still be a 500-plus-horsepower car. If 2019's rumors are to be believed, it'll make precisely 503 horse, the same as the outgoing V8 model, but 553 pound-feet of torque, or 37 more despite losing half its cylinders. This torque bump allegedly comes from a 48-volt mild hybrid system, one pioneered on the AMG inline-six in cars like the E53.