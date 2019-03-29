Listen to the Outrageous SSC Tuatara Flex Its 1,750-HP Twin-Turbo V-8 on the Dyno
Footage of the upcoming hypercar hitting mountain roads and testing on the dyno has finally surfaced.
The SSC Tuatara is believed to have a legitimate chance at becoming the world's fastest car once it's officially delivered to a series of lucky, car-loving millionaires currently on the brand's waitlist. This means that until we see a video of someone stretching the supercar's legs on an airfield, we'll have to settle for clips like the ones we're bringing you today.
Two videos were recently uploaded to SSC North America's official YouTube channel, giving us a small taste of what's to come from the Washington-based specialty carmaker. The first video shown below features the Tuatara carefully strapped to a dyno while undergoing what looks and sounds like a series of short engine performance tests. The white prototype can be seen rolling on the dyno with its driver's side door open while, who we assume is an engineer, fiddles with a laptop connected to the car. There's no way of telling exactly what the man is doing, but he's most likely analyzing the data feeding off the dyno and the engine itself as the sequence takes the twin-turbo V-8 through mild throttle inputs.
Speaking of the engine, SSC claims that its 5.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine is capable of producing 1,350 horsepower on 91-octane pump fuel, but a whopping 1,750 on E85 flex fuel. The body and chassis are also made entirely out of carbon fiber, and the overall design boasts a 0.279 drag coefficient that SSC's website claims is lower than that of the Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Agera, and Hennessey Venom F5.
The second and last video is so short you might actually mistake it for a sneak peek or preview of an actual video, but let's just say that the 10-plus seconds it lasts offers a bit more in terms of excitement than the first clip.
Turn up the volume.
