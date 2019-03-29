Listen to the Outrageous SSC Tuatara Flex Its 1,750-HP Twin-Turbo V-8 on the Dyno

The SSC Tuatara is believed to have a legitimate chance at becoming the world's fastest car once it's officially delivered to a series of lucky, car-loving millionaires currently on the brand's waitlist. This means that until we see a video of someone stretching the supercar's legs on an airfield, we'll have to settle for clips like the ones we're bringing you today.

Two videos were recently uploaded to SSC North America's official YouTube channel, giving us a small taste of what's to come from the Washington-based specialty carmaker. The first video shown below features the Tuatara carefully strapped to a dyno while undergoing what looks and sounds like a series of short engine performance tests. The white prototype can be seen rolling on the dyno with its driver's side door open while, who we assume is an engineer, fiddles with a laptop connected to the car. There's no way of telling exactly what the man is doing, but he's most likely analyzing the data feeding off the dyno and the engine itself as the sequence takes the twin-turbo V-8 through mild throttle inputs.