Ford GT With 2,500 HP Hits 300.4 MPH at the Texas Mile, Sets New Standing Mile Record

A previous-generation Ford GT prepped by M2K Motorsports achieved an eye-watering speed of 300.4 miles per hour at the Texas Mile event on Sunday. The mile-long runway of the Victoria Regional Airport proved to be just what the GT needed to stretch its 2,500 horsepower and establish a new standing mile record on just its third run.

According to a video uploaded to YouTube by M2K Motorsports, the Gulf-liveried Ford GT warmed up with a 174.5-mph run before cranking things up a notch and reaching 240 mph on its second trip down the runway, only to give it the whole enchilada on the third and final run when it successfully reached 300.4 mph. For you Euro folk, that's a whopping 483.44 kilometers per hour in just a 1.60-km stretch of road.