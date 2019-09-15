Bugatti Test Driver: Chiron Hit Bump and Caught Air at 277 MPH During Record Run

As if breaking the 300 miles-per-hour barrier in a pre-production road car wasn't cool enough, Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace recently revealed that the Chiron he drove to 304.773 mph actually caught air on its way to the record-breaking figure.

Speaking to Australia's Wheels, he claimed that a small imperfection on the road surface at the Ehra-Lessien test facility basically created a "ramp" that he had to deal with during his record-setting run.

"There is a surface change [on the straight], and I was calling it a ramp and jump, and everyone was wondering why I was calling it that," Wallace told Wheels. "That was until they looked at the data, and they realized that it actually is a jump. This occurs at [277 mph] on that fast run. It goes from a nice smooth surface, to an older surface. It felt to me inside the cabin that it was all coming off the ground and then coming down."