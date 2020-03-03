The $3.3 Million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Has a 6-Foot Rear Wing For All The Downforce

“We spoke to customers and realized they wanted a vehicle that is geared even more towards agility and dynamic cornering. A hypersports car that yearns for country roads with as many bends as possible. An unadulterated, uncompromising driving machine,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. The result of those conversations, the $3.3 million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The over-arching theory behind the Chiron Pur Sport is similar to that of the Bugatti Divo, the $6 million Chiron-based, track-monster Bugatti showed off last year. Lighter weight, better handling and dynamics, increased grip, and wild aerodynamics are all part of the recipe, with the key difference between the two being the Chiron Pur Sport costs half that of the Divo.