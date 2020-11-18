Stephan Winkelmann Is Back to Run Lamborghini as Well as Bugatti 

Though he's spent the past few years running Bugatti, retired German Army paratrooper Stephan Winklemann is now back at the brand he helped lead into its modern era: Lamborghini. Winklemann was named president and CEO of the Sant'Agata Bolognese exotic brand today. But as is unusual when one gets a new job, Winklemann will keep his old one as well. Starting Dec. 1, he'll be president and CEO of Bugatti as well as Lamborghini.

The move only triggers more questions about the Volkswagen Group's future plans regarding its currently gas-guzzling luxury brands. (In true 6000 SUX fashion, the $3.3-million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is rated at 8 mpg city, 13 highway.)

For 11 years up to 2016, Stephan Winkelmann was the Lamborghini chief who came up with a number of special editions and one-offs to keep up the cash flow while building the brand into something considerably bigger than it was in the early 2000s. However, once it was decided that former Scuderia Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali would get Lamborghini, Winkelmann landed at Audi Sport for two years, only to continue as the president of Bugatti from 2018. Domenicali will leave the Volkswagen Group to replace Chase Carey as CEO of Formula One.