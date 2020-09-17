Rimac to Acquire Bugatti as VW Seeks Electric Automaker's Controlling Stake: Report

Two years ago, Mate Rimac told me that the moment would soon come when he'd stop being the majority shareholder of the EV company he founded in 2009. This was just after Porsche had acquired 10 percent of Rimac, only to follow up with another 5.5 percent in 2019. Today, the Croatian company's automotive investors include the Hyundai Group, Magna, Koenigsegg, and Jaguar. And if a new report by German publication Manager Magazin is to be believed, Volkswagen is to raise Porsche's stake further by selling Bugatti to Rimac.

When asked about this, Rimac simply said that it can't comment on speculation. According to multiple reports, however, Volkswagen is moving towards full electrification and autonomous drive, meaning that the late Ferdinand Piëch's collection of prestige brands that currently make W16 hypercars, V12 supercars, W12 luxury GTs, and L-Twin motorcycles are all up in the air—starting with Bugatti.

If Bugatti is sold to Rimac so that Porsche can gain an advantage in the EV field, naturally, Rimac's strong ties to the Volkswagen Group will mean it can also do more with Audi in the future.