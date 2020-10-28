The Bugatti Bolide Concept Is an Ultralight Track Car With an 1,825-HP, 8.0-Liter W16 Engine

The W16 features four brand new turbochargers with blades that were developed for more boost pressure and power at higher engine speeds. Bugatti engineers also tweaked the lubrication system and dry sump design to work well under high G-forces, which this car no doubt will. Incredibly, Bugatti engineer Franz Götzke said that the Bolide concept came together in just eight months.

Bugatti says its most incredible car to date takes just 5:23.1 minutes to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife when they've run it through simulations. That puts it just seconds behind the all-time record of 5:19.55 set by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, which was a full-on Le Mans prototype modified for pure speed.

Speaking of Le Mans, Bugatti says the Bolide will do a 3:07.1-minute lap there based on their simulations of its performance, which would be seven seconds faster than any of the Le Mans prototypes have lapped it. If these times ever get out of the hypothetical discussion and into real-world track time, we're going to need to see uncut lap footage on those as proof and also because OH MY GOODNESS, HOLY CRAP.