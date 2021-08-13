Bugatti's $4.7M Track-Focused Bolide Concept Will Head to Production

The uncompromising track car has been in development for some time, with Bugatti releasing simulated performance figures for the original concept late last year. Claiming a potential top speed of over 500 km/h, and a Nürburgring time of 5:23.1, just shy of the all-time record, it's clear the hopes are high for the Bolide. Of course, the production model loses some horsepower to the concept and adds a bit of weight, but it should still be ferociously quick.

If you want to snuggle into the molded carbon-fiber buckets of the Bolide, you’ll have to pony up approximately $4.7 million dollars for the privilege. The production run will stretch to just 40 units, nonetheless a significant number for a car initially designed as a concept only. Bugatti’s press release doesn’t mention whether or not the Bolide will be road legal. However, given the extreme prototype-like design, and noting there’s no room for a number plate in any of the photos, we suspect it won't be.

Bugatti's lineup has not exactly left drivers wanting for speed. However, putting that monstrous powerplant and all-wheel-drive system into a lightweight track-ready chassis is surely a recipe for greatness. Actual performance figures aren’t out yet, but if they get anywhere near the simulated figures stated earlier on, the Bolide should be an absolute ball tearer.

