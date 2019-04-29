$100 million “Lost” Bugatti Atlantic Coupe is a Collector’s Treasure Hunt

It’s 1934 and Bugatti has just begun construction of the company’s new Type 57. Designed and engineered by Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean, the French marquee went on to build about 800 Type 57s between 1934 and 1940. Never one to be satisfied with his work, Jean went about envisioning something more, something that would take his father’s famous line of “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive” truly to heart. In 1935, Jean put pen to paper. The end result was the Aerolithe concept, a show car that’d spawn four coachbuilt Type 57 SCs renamed the Atlantic Coupes.

Three of these cars have been accounted for and are currently held in very prominent collector hands. Two have nabbed “Best In Show” at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The last of the Atlantic Coupes, however, vanished without a trace and if it still exists, could be the most valuable car not only of the quartet, but the most valuable car ever. Interest in the lost Atlantic Coupe renewed ahead of Bugatti’s debut of an $18.9 million coachbuilt Chiron last month. The new car, which was reportedly commissioned by Volkswagen’s former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, shares the nom-de-plume of the lost Atlantic, La Voiture Noire or “The Black Car.” Leading to Piech’s coachbuilt Chiron’s debut, many believed from the teases and cryptic social media posts that the infamously missing Bugatti La Voiture Noire had finally been tracked down. But alas, when the curtain was swept away, the multi-million-dollar Chiron variant was our only treat—talk about a treat though. That, however, meant Bugatti’s fabled treasure was still lost.

Bugatti’s original La Voiture Noire exited the company’s Molsheim factory in 1937. It was the second Atlantic Coupe to come out of Bugatti’s estate and destined to become the company’s brochure, display, and test car. As such, La Voiture Noire was never registered to an owner and was the only Atlantic Coupe built with a supercharged 3.3-liter inline-eight cylinder engine from the factory. The three other Atlantic Coupes returned to the factory for supercharger fitment. Jean, however, used La Voiture Noire as his personal car and according to Bugatti’s Head of Communications Tim Bravo, was “driven only by Jean Bugatti and select friends.”

During the car’s inconsistently documented life, rumor that the man who famously produced Bugatti’s first outright win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Robert Benoist, was loaned the car at the behest of Jean—Benoist’s wartime exploits are equally as impressive. Benoist’s custody of the fabled La Voiture Noire, however, cannot be corroborated as the discretion of who held the keys was left to Jean and Jean alone. Though Benoist’s portion of the legend is undiscernable, the Atlantic Coupe was returned from somewhere back to the Molsheim factory just before Jean Bugatti’s death in 1939. In 1940, at the onset of Germany invading France, Ettore Bugatti recognized that the Nazis destructive path through France would likely destroy his creations. The story that survived the war, according to Bravo, was that “In 1940, Ettore sent all his tools and cars on a train to Bordeaux to escape from the Nazi-occupied part of France. The Atlantic was loaded onto that train.” And here’s where our treasure hunt begins as according to Bravo, La Voiture Noire “never arrived.” It’s here where all traces of La Voiture Noire disappear.

Theories abound on what happened to the car, but none have produced the lost Atlantic Coupe. As previously mentioned, there’s a good reason to continue the search. Based on the three cars that survive and are now privately owned—one is owned by designer Ralph Lauren—the missing Atlantic Coupe could be worth up to $100 million. That’s a serious number, one calculated by the rarity and potential provenance of the car. Again, to parrot Le Patron, Ettore’s nickname, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” Researching Jean and Ettore’s La Voiture Noire, one of the theories—which pondered whether Ettore told everyone the car was on the train headed to the company’s secondary factory in Bordeaux, while it really was whisked away to some location known only to Ettore—began to make a lot of sense to us. We came across the May 1941 issue of Motor Sport Magazine, where an author spends two full pages attempting to summon any sort of knowledge about Ettore and fails to do so due to his elusiveness.

Even though Ettore had been a central figure in motor racing for decades, and already racked up quite a reputation in the automotive world for his designs, he apparently kept things close to the vest. The author summed up the total knowledge he collected with, “M. Ettore, alas, is "somewhere in France" and no one here seems to know where. One or two "feelers" along normal lines of research and enquiry revealed that no one seemed to know anything worth mentioning about pre-1914 Bugattis, and with few exceptions, even "Bugantics" failed to produce much technical information. The following somewhat meagre notes are all I have so far succeeded in garnering, and if anyone else can supplement the information I should be most grateful.” During World War II, for the briefest of times, Ettore’s Molsheim factor produced the crankshafts for the Hispano Suiza Y45 used by the French airforce. By the time the Nazis entered France and Italy joined them, Bugatti shuttered the factory and ceased all operations. It was later taken by the Nazis and then used as a bargaining chip during the Armistice. Ettore’s Bordelais factory, which was also taken by the Nazis, was bombed and destroyed by Britain’s RAF. If the La Voiture Noire had been there, it was likely destroyed during the campaign. In the intervening years, Ettore holed himself up in his Parisian apartment attempting to find a way to revitalize the marque. But by 1947, just two years after WWII ended, Ettore’s mind slipped away and he eventually died. If La Voiture Noire was hidden away by Ettore, he took that secret to his grave.

During our quest to find the fabled La Voiture Noire, we found ourselves speaking with none other than Peter Mullin—who, like Mr. Lauren, owns one of the three Atlantics, and prominently displays the car as the crown jewel of the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California. Mullin’s Atlantic Coupe was originally sold new to Lord Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild and was the first Atlantic Coupe delivered. Mullin had a few details that had eluded us, as well as an altogether different theory on what happened to La Voiture Noire. Mullin’s heard just about every theory we’ve put forward. He does believe in the reporting that the car went to Robert Benoist for a brief period, after which it was returned to the factory. There was also speculation that La Voiture Noire ended up as a parts car for the third Atlantic Coupe after it met its fate due to a train impact. Mullin doesn’t believe so, “It’s an interesting story, but that’s probably not true. We have [two of the] cars, so I have a pretty good sense for that.” As for where the car ended up, Mullin would love to know—wouldn’t we all. There are multiple theories of what happened to La Voiture Noire that all have a thread of credibility. A recent lead on the lost Atlantic Coupe comes via Bravo being contacted by a party who states La Voiture Noire was bought by a Belgian in the 1950s. It’s unclear how the car ended up in the country or with the party. But possibly confirming the car’s provenance, the party stated that the car in question has the exact same chassis number as the original, 57453—though that’s easily obtained information. Bravo says the party who’s chasing the lead—a Polish journalist—most recently updated him that the possible owner’s lawyer hasn’t been returning replies.

