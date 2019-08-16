Revel in the $9-Million, 1,600-Horsepower Bugatti Centodieci

we’re celebrating a reinterpretation of this extraordinary vehicle with the Centodieci, Italian for 110,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. The Centodieci, takes inspiration from the legendary EB110 supercar brought to life in the late 1990s. Based around the already stupendous Chiron, the Centodieci uses the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine as motivation. Except, while the standard Chiron gets a measly 1,479 horsepower, the Centodieci’s power plant produces a nuclear 1,600 horsepower.

According to Bugatti, the extra Nissan Kicks-worth of horsepower comes from revised tuning. But due to the overwhelming heat the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged engine produces, Bugatti’s engineers were quick to add an additional air-inlet that funnels the cooling substance to the hypercar’s oil radiator. 62 mph is handled in just 2.4 seconds, 124 mph in 6.1, and 186 mph in 13.1 seconds. Like it’s pedestrian sibling, the Centodieci will hit an electronically limited top speed of 236 mph, which is 25 mph slower than the Chiron. This is due to the car’s more racier exterior which trades outright speed for bone-crushing downforce.

Bugatti’s head of design, Achim Ascheidt, said that the homage to the great EB110 was challenging and that he couldn’t “allow oneself [to] be captivated too much by the design of the historic vehicle and work solely in retrospect.” Adding, “We faced a number of technical challenges in terms of the development and design of the Centodieci. Transporting this classic look into the new millennium without copying it was technically complex, to say the least. We had to create a new way of combining the complex aerothermal requirements of the underlying Chiron technology with a completely different aesthetic appearance.”