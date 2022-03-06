A new photo shoot has captured the mesmerizing vehicles, and I'm including some of them here for your viewing pleasure. Built in the post-war Art Deco period, these cars are unapologetically long and ornate, with eye-catching colors and massive hoods that go on forever. The Mullin’s collection contains one of the world’s best French car collections in the world, including examples from Bugatti, Hispano-Suiza, Talbot-Lago, and more.

The latter was very recently in the news, as a rare 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe sold for a jaw-dropping $13.4 million at The Amelia this weekend. According to auction house Gooding & Company, which made the sale, only 10 to 12 Teardrop Coupes were built on Talbot-Lago’s T150-C-SS chassis. The Mullin Museum has a similar example in house, a 1937 T150-C SS “Goutte d’Eau” (which means “teardrop” in French). The Teardrop was designed by Paris-based coachbuilder Joseph Figoni and has won numerous Concours awards.

Other cars in the collection include a 1939 Delahaye Type 165 Cabriolet, which was also designed by Figoni; fan favorite 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic; a 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet H6B; and a 1934 Voisin Type C27 Aérosport Coupe.