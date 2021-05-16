If You Had to Buy a New Car and Drive It for 20 Years, Which Would You Pick?

Two vehicles I have driven and given high marks recently include Dodge’s Charger Hellcat Redeye, which to me is the perfect family car for an enthusiast with 797 eye-popping horses under the hood. Then again, its bigger sibling the Durango Hellcat can tow 8,700 pounds; I discovered last summer that's plenty to haul a 33-foot RV into northern Michigan for vacation. Clearly, I’m a sucker for a loud, monster gas-guzzling beast.

I’m not immune to the charms of luxury vehicles like the BMW X5 xDrive 45e, which is a ridiculous mouthful of alphabet soup for a name. The X5 checks the boxes for many attributes I appreciate, like generous tech, a hybrid powertrain, and good looks. Maybe I'd buy a Mercedes-Benz’ E 450 coupe because it's lovely, a giant Cadillac Escalade because I like to ride in a moving living room, or a zippy manual transmission Honda Civic Type R. Or one of my perennial favorites, a Lexus LC 500h; unfortunately, it's is not a practical option if you need to haul anything at all. If I had to choose just one of these to drive for the next 20 years, I’d struggle with the decision. Others have a much clearer idea of what they would do, so I'm wondering: which would you pick?