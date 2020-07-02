2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: A 710-HP SUV That Tops Out at 180 MPH

We've known, or at least assumed, it was coming for the better part of two years—the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Given the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's place in the world, it was only a matter of time before Fiat-Chrysler stuffed its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the three-row SUV's massive hood. Now it's finally here with a glorious 710 horsepower, 3.5-second zero to 60, and brakes strong enough to stop a freight train in its tracks.

Much like the other Hellcats in SRT's ever-expanding lineup, the top-tier Durango variant is the most powerful vehicle of its kind. Its 2.4-liter supercharger cranks output up to supercar levels, with a mountainous 645 pound-feet of torque to complement that ridiculous horsepower figure. Twist is sent to all four wheels via a TorqueFlight eight-speed automatic, which shifts quick enough to help manage an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds.

It wouldn't be a true muscle machine without a gnarly exhaust, and that's why they've installed a 260-millimeter X-pipe—the largest on any SRT vehicle.