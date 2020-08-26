710-HP 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SUV Starts at $80,995

The latest subject of Dodge's shove-a-Hellcat-V8-into-everything mania, the Durango SRT Hellcat features a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 that generates 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. Distributed to all four wheels, these catapult the bulky seven-seater from a red light to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, down the standing quarter-mile in 11.5, and on to a top speed of 180 mph, making the world's fastest production SUV speedier than the world's fastest minivan.

Sometimes rumors get things right, as they did with pricing for the fastest and most powerful mass-produced SUV in history; the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Confirming what the leaksters said earlier this month , Dodge announced Wednesday morning the pricing for the full range of 2021 Durangos, including the long-awaited Hellcat, which starts at exactly $80,995.

The king of Durangos has the stopping power to match its engine power, with massive Brembo brakes on all four wheels, and the interior is trimmed well enough that your family will forgive you for putting all these parts to the occasional test.

Anticipated to see a sub-2,000 vehicle production run, the 2021-only Durango SRT Hellcat will be available to order at Dodge dealers this Autumn, with deliveries scheduled for early 2021.

Dodge also confirmed pricing for its lesser, but well-greyed Durangos, with the base, rear-drive SXT starting at $31,765. Climbing to $34,365 nabs the most affordable all-wheel-drive model, while the cheapest V8 can be found on the rear-drive R/T at $45,305.

The rollout of these and other 2021 Durangos is anticipated later this year.

