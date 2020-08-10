2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Starts at $81,000 With Under 2,000 Units Planned: Report

Reservations for this, the ultimate Durango, will reportedly open after allocations to Dodge dealers begin in November, which might let early Durango SRT Hellcat buyers cash in on the Dodge Power Dollars discount program before its expiration in January 2021 (we're verifying this with FCA). That same month will also reportedly see the one Durango to rule them all enter its brief, six-month production run; the Durango SRT Hellcat will be available for just the 2021 model year before being taken back off the menu.

FCA North America Passenger Cars boss Tim Kuniskis recently told Muscle Cars and Trucks, “(The Durango Hellcat) is not limited, not serialized like what we do with (Dodge Demon), but we’re only building them for six months.”

“With all of the changes we made in the plant to come back up (to production) post-COVID with the sequencing and spacing in the plant, it’s changed the number we can build… I don’t have an actual number but it will be less than 2,000,” Kuniskis continued. “I don’t how much less than 2,000. It will be determined by customer demand and how much we can build in that six-month period.”

So, if you're on the fence about a Durango SRT Hellcat, you'd better make your mind up quick. The scalpers, after all, have already made up theirs.

