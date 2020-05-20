2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat With 707 HP Expected to Drop in October: Report

Nothing is better at derailing an automaker's product launch plans than a global pandemic and ensuing economic fallout. General Motors has had to postpone its electric Hummer reboot, and Ford has allegedly elected to cancel a V8 Ranger Raptor project, in addition to delaying its long-awaited Bronco SUV and 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck. However, if a rumor is to be believed, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) reportedly has no plans to let the high-performance SUV fall behind schedule, and could reportedly launch the 707-horsepower seven-seater as soon as October.

Citing sources within FCA, Mopar Insiders reports that the Durango Hellcat's development has continued throughout the virus shutdown, and that SRT engineers have been working on the super SUV from their own homes—sometimes even their own garages. The renewed 2021 Durango is said to be one of FCA's top priorities, and the automaker reportedly plans to launch production of the upcoming model year on October 5 at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan.

As for when the Durango Hellcat itself will be revealed, only the wide window of Fall was reportedly specified, which would allow FCA three months of leeway between late September and mid-December to launch the vehicle. If public health has not improved (or worsens) by that time, it's likely FCA would forego a formal reveal event for a live-streamed launch, similar to what other automakers have done since March. Either way, expect more details on the 2021 Durango Hellcat to trickle out as its arrival approaches, and be especially watchful in early August. That's when dealer orders for the 2021 Durango are said to open, and big-mouthed dealers have leaked more than one car's spec sheet before.

We've reached out to FCA for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

h/t: MC&T