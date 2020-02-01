It Sure Looks Like Dodge Is Teasing a 707-HP Durango Hellcat SUV

Though Dodge doesn’t currently make a Durango Hellcat, Trackhawk, or anything of the sort, it's reasonable to expect the brand’s family SUV is next in line for supercharged treatment. After all, Dodge's sister company, Jeep, gave its Grand Cherokee a 6.2-liter Hellcat engine a few years ago. The result is a kiddo-hauling Trackhawk truck that can hit 60 mph from a standstill in under four seconds.

The most powerful Durango at present is the SRT model, which gets 475 horsepower from its 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. Dodge’s “standard” Hellcat vehicles get 707 horsepower, so a Durango Hellcat would be a big jump for the SUV.

We've been publicly expecting this for years, and we're a little surprised it took so long. Customers have been dropping Hellcat engines in their Durangos for some time now, albeit with different specifications. Regardless, here's to hoping this is more than a tease and we'll actually see another 707-hp SUV hit dealer lots sometime soon—there could never be too many, after all.

