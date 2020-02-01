It Sure Looks Like Dodge Is Teasing a 707-HP Durango Hellcat SUV
A quick glimpse flashes across the screen in Dodge's newest ad.
Dodge is no stranger to high-octane airtime. With its over-the-top muscle car swagger and "House of Power" ads promoting SRT vehicles, we've become accustomed to watching Chargers and Challengers shred their tires with ease. The automaker's latest promo takes a slightly different direction, though, as it partners with Fast and Furious 9 to show a glimpse—just a flash—of what appears to be a Dodge Durango’s front quarter panel with the now-classic Hellcat emblem. If it’s what we’re thinking, the Durango line will gain an even more potent variant over the already-quick SRT model.
Though Dodge doesn’t currently make a Durango Hellcat, Trackhawk, or anything of the sort, it's reasonable to expect the brand’s family SUV is next in line for supercharged treatment. After all, Dodge's sister company, Jeep, gave its Grand Cherokee a 6.2-liter Hellcat engine a few years ago. The result is a kiddo-hauling Trackhawk truck that can hit 60 mph from a standstill in under four seconds.
The most powerful Durango at present is the SRT model, which gets 475 horsepower from its 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. Dodge’s “standard” Hellcat vehicles get 707 horsepower, so a Durango Hellcat would be a big jump for the SUV.
We've been publicly expecting this for years, and we're a little surprised it took so long. Customers have been dropping Hellcat engines in their Durangos for some time now, albeit with different specifications. Regardless, here's to hoping this is more than a tease and we'll actually see another 707-hp SUV hit dealer lots sometime soon—there could never be too many, after all.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
