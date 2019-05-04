797-HP Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit Is a Hellcat Redeye-Powered SUV for Two

While the 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is monstrously quick, a new ruler of the roost has come in the form of the Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit—at least, conceptually. Built for the Tire Rack One Lap of America event, the heavy-hitting SUV is a running, breathing chase vehicle in every sense of the word with a healthy 797 hp on tap. This mountainous output comes courtesy of a Hellcat Redeye-spec engine, and just like in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, power is sent to all four wheels for optimum off-the-line quickness.

Aptly named "Speed Trap," the project's build process has been documented on Dodge Garage, including the installation of all its go-fast upgrades, the highlight being its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8.

While Dodge apparently doesn't have any plans to put this world-beater into production, it's obviously capable of building such a vehicle—and it'd likely sell well to affluent speed freaks with a love for big-bodied trucks. The ability to drive around unassumingly in a vehicle that's got more power than a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is endlessly attractive, and thanks to a slew of other upgrades, it looks nearly as fast as it is; that's saying something when it comes to an SUV.