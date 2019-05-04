797-HP Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit Is a Hellcat Redeye-Powered SUV for Two
The one-off has ditched the rear seats in favor of lighter weight and a roll cage, which you'd want should you have any trouble handling the mega-SUV.
While the 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is monstrously quick, a new ruler of the roost has come in the form of the Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit—at least, conceptually. Built for the Tire Rack One Lap of America event, the heavy-hitting SUV is a running, breathing chase vehicle in every sense of the word with a healthy 797 hp on tap. This mountainous output comes courtesy of a Hellcat Redeye-spec engine, and just like in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, power is sent to all four wheels for optimum off-the-line quickness.
Aptly named "Speed Trap," the project's build process has been documented on Dodge Garage, including the installation of all its go-fast upgrades, the highlight being its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8.
While Dodge apparently doesn't have any plans to put this world-beater into production, it's obviously capable of building such a vehicle—and it'd likely sell well to affluent speed freaks with a love for big-bodied trucks. The ability to drive around unassumingly in a vehicle that's got more power than a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is endlessly attractive, and thanks to a slew of other upgrades, it looks nearly as fast as it is; that's saying something when it comes to an SUV.
The Durango SRT Pursuit touts stability upgrades in the form of lowered suspension and 305mm tires borrowed from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody. Meanwhile, stopping power is aided by 15.75-inch brake rotors with six-piston calipers at the front and 13.78-inch rotors with four-piston calipers out back. The rear seats have been deleted in this case and, in their place, you'll find a custom-fabbed roll cage for safety and rigidity.
As mentioned, the vehicle was created to take part in One Lap of America, an enthusiast event that spans the course of a week as participants drive across the country, from track to track, in their race cars. One set of tires per vehicle is allowed for the entire trip, including track sessions, which might be a problem for the Durango SRT Pursuit—but that's just the price you pay for a rad grocery-getter like this.
- RELATEDJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Turns Into Massive, RWD Burnout Machine With Pull of a FuseBurnouts for days.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk New Dad Review: Family Hauler and Drag Strip Monster, All in OneJeep's 707-horsepower SUV merges Hellcat horsepower and parental practicality into one maniacal package.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Dodge Durango SRT, Durango Citadel Review: The 3-Row Family SUV with a Muscle Car's HeartA touch of Jekyll and Hyde make the 475-horsepower Dodge Durango one of the most unexpected—and appreciated—rides this year.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Meet the Jack Reacher of CarsThe Challenger may be well into late middle age, but 797 horsepower make this action hero more lethal than ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDBehold a Demon-Powered Dodge Challenger Hellcat Rendered as Hemi Under Glass Plymouth BarracudaCreated by Hurst Performance in the late '60s, the Hemi Under Glass 'Cuda relocated the Hemi engine to the top of the rear axle for extreme wheelies.READ NOW