‘Murica, Yeah! Raise a Beer to the 707-Horsepower 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Speaking ahead of the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody’s launch, Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and FIA for North America, said, "People say, 'no one wants cars anymore.' I would tell you that the 40,000 people who bought a Dodge Charger so far this year would probably agree, because to them, the Charger isn’t just a car. The Charger’s reach extends beyond body-style practicalities and it can’t be defined by average industry shifts. Can you buy a vehicle that is dollar for dollar more practical than a Charger Widebody? Absolutely, but there are also more than 1,000 flavors of ice cream and vanilla is only one of them. If the 'average' person will own six cars in their lifetime, our cars need to connect so strongly that people can't help, but turn around and take a second look before walking away."

Orders for each of the cars will begin later this fall, though pricing has yet to be announced. But given the climate of cars going for smaller displacement, hybrid, and electric drivetrains, this last hurrah by Dodge could be the finale for the muscle car. To that end, let’s all raise our collective beer bottles to the last of the breed. Praise be, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.