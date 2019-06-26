Teaser Video Hints the Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Is Imminent

After Dodge’s successful run of the Challenger Demon, the company’s engineers decided to take the Demon’s widened fenders and stance and start sticking them onto the lineup of standard Challengers. This not only gave the Challenger a far more aggressive look but also gave Dodge’s engineers enough room to make the larger-than-average car a far more nimble and track-focused machine.

As for the four-door Charger Hellcat Widebody, Dodge will likely replicate its success of the fattened-up Challenger. That means widened fenders to allow for a square stance, beefier tires and brakes, the same 707-horsepower supercharged V-8—though we could see in the new future a 797-horsepower Redeye version—and a host of new exterior changes that helps not only keep the wheels and tires looking perfect, but also gives the Charger Hellcat Widebody a menacing appearance.

We’ll know more soon as Dodge says it will pull the covers completely off the Widebody Hellcat Charger soon. Stay tuned.